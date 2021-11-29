Efforts to Reduce Fuel Consumption - Updated November 29

NEWS RELEASE

November 29, 2021

UPDATED NOVEMBER 29 - fuel rationing extended until December 14.

Efforts to Reduce Fuel Consumption

To help keep people safe and re-establish the movement of critical goods and services following severe flooding and landslides, the province is taking temporary measures to ensure fuel (gas and diesel) is prioritized for essential vehicles, while keeping it available to British Columbians. The province is asking local governments as well as citizens to limit their fuel consumption and vehicle travel.

Enacted under the provincial state of emergency and effective until December 14, 2021, essential vehicles will have unrestricted access to fuel and non-essential vehicles, including the general public, will have access to fuel through retail gas stations with 30 litres per trip to the gas station. This applies to the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

The City of Parksville will continue efforts to use resources efficiently. Here are some of the ways we are doing our part to limit fuel consumption, some of which were already in place or enhanced, while the provincial order is in place:

Where possible, electric vehicles will be used to conduct City business such as building inspections, site visits or attending safety training, and other City vehicle trips will be prioritized to conserve fuel.

Like the beginning of the pandemic, some employees, who can do so productively, will work from home offices to lessen fuel consumption resulting from daily commutes. We are now conducting meetings virtually to reduce driving for staff throughout the workday.

Some City staff drive personal electric vehicles and carpooling to and from work is encouraged.

Where possible, paving projects and some work plans have been rescheduled to occur after December 1 to lower fuel use.

Quote Mayor Ed Mayne

"While efforts are underway to fix damage to roadways and establish alternative access to fuel, we encourage those who can, to reduce fuel consumption and buy only what is necessary. Our efforts to reduce consumption will help to ensure fuel is available for those businesses and organizations delivering essential goods as well as support those required to travel to restore damaged infrastructure throughout the province."

