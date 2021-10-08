Log in
Egan-Jones Sponsored the IMN US Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Conference

10/08/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a sponsor of the 2021 IMN US Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Conference, held on September 8-10.

The event consisted of the largest real estate private equity funds, LPs and a broad swath of their service providers diving into the latest challenges and opportunities facing the CRE market, with panels on fund structuring, macro-economic drivers, disposition trends, regulatory and tax considerations, technology updates and more.

Click here to view Egan-Jones listed as an event sponsor.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. (https://www.egan-jones.com/business-lines/private-placement-ratings/).

Egan-Jones also provides independent credit rating research, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company (EJR) started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. EJR is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. EJR is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).


© Business Wire 2021
