Egan-Jones Sponsored the InterFace Net Lease Conference

Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a sponsor of the 2021 InterFace Net Lease Conference, held on September 29.

The event involved informational and networking opportunities for the net lease, sale leaseback and 1031 markets. Topics that were discussed include investment, development and financing trends, and market conditions in the NNN and sale leaseback spaces. The event also featured informal roundtable discussions on niche topics in the net lease market.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. (https://www.egan-jones.com/business-lines/private-placement-ratings/).

Egan-Jones also provides independent credit rating research, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company (EJR) started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. EJR is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. EJR is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

