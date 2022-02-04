Log in
Egan-Jones Sponsored the Private Placements Industry Forum in Miami, FL

02/04/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a proud sponsor of the Private Placements Industry Forum (PPIF) in Miami, FL, held from January 31st - February 3rd.

The PPIF is the leading event for the Private Placements industry and the NAIC has indicated that Egan-Jones is a leading provider of privately rated securities.

Sean Egan, CEO of Egan-Jones, moderated the panel, “Investor head-to-head: extracting value from the PP market.”

Click here to view Egan-Jones listed as an event sponsor.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).


© Business Wire 2022
