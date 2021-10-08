Egan-Jones Sponsored the Structured Finance Association Conference

Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a sponsor of the Structured Finance Association (SFA) 2021 Conference, held on October 3-6.

SFVegas 2021, the largest capital markets conference in the world, consisted of a three-and-a-half-day program developed by industry leaders representing the full spectrum of market participants including investors, issuers, financial intermediaries, regulators, law firms, accounting firms, technology firms, rating agencies, servicers, and trustees.

Click here to view Egan-Jones listed as an event sponsor.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. (https://www.egan-jones.com/business-lines/private-placement-ratings/).

Egan-Jones also provides independent credit rating research, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company (EJR) started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. EJR is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. EJR is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

