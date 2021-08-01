Egypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president - statement

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi agreed with Algerian Foreign Minster Ramdane Lamamra on
Sunday on full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied, the
Egyptian presidency said, amid a political crisis in Tunisia.
"Consensus was reached... towards full support for Tunisian
President Kais Saied and everything that would maintain
stability in Tunisia and implement the will and choices of the
brotherly Tunisian people, in order to preserve their
capabilities and the security of their country," a presidency
statement said, after a meeting between Sisi and Lamamra.
(Reporting by Mohamed Wali; writing by Mahmoud Mourad;)