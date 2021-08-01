Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president - statement

08/01/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed with Algerian Foreign Minster Ramdane Lamamra on Sunday on full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Egyptian presidency said, amid a political crisis in Tunisia.

"Consensus was reached... towards full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied and everything that would maintain stability in Tunisia and implement the will and choices of the brotherly Tunisian people, in order to preserve their capabilities and the security of their country," a presidency statement said, after a meeting between Sisi and Lamamra.

(Reporting by Mohamed Wali; writing by Mahmoud Mourad;)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06pAllianz cooperating as DOJ probes Structured Alpha Funds
RE
11:38aUK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman
RE
11:16aZoom reaches $85 million settlement of lawsuit over user privacy, 'Zoombombing'
RE
11:05aAirbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
RE
10:53aEgypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president - statement
RE
10:53aEgypt's president sisi agreed in meeting with algeria's foreign minster on full support for tunisian president - egyptian presidency
RE
10:31aU.S. senators predict passage of infrastructure bill this week, but still waiting for final text
RE
09:38aIndonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java -local media
RE
09:27aFauci says he expects no new U.S. lockdowns despite surging Delta cases
RE
08:14aMODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
2China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
4LUCID GROUP, INC. : LUCID : Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
5Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report

HOT NEWS