Egypt COP27 president Shoukry implores delegates to agree climate deals

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's COP27
President Sameh Shoukry on Sunday urged nations to agree the
final climate deals presented at the end of the summit.
"I implore you to adopt the draft decisions that I will
present to you," Shoukry told the closing plenary session.
"The world is watching, I call on us all to rise to the
expectations entrusted to us by the global community, and
especially by those who are most vulnerable and yet have
contributed the least to climate change."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Dominic Evans)