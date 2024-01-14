The two countries expressed concern over the expansion of the conflict in the region, emphasizing the importance of uniting efforts to stop attacks on Gaza, the statement added.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt and China are closely following developments in the Red Sea, focusing on the priority of ensuring the safety and security of navigation, they said in a joint statement on Sunday.
