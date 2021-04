CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is aiming for tourism revenues of $6 billion-$7 billion in 2021, the deputy tourism minister told Reuters.

The country expects to attract more than 1 million Russian tourists during the rest of 2021 as direct flights between both countries are set to resume, Ghada Shalaby added.

(Reporting by Mohamed Sayed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)