Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6 bln-$7 bln in 2021 - deputy minister

04/25/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is aiming for tourism revenues of $6 billion-$7 billion in 2021, the deputy tourism minister told Reuters.

Tourism revenue, a key source of foreign currency for Egypt, plunged by 70% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism usually accounts for up to 15% of the country's gross domestic product.

The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019.

Egypt expects to see around 60% of the number of visitors it had in 2019 this year, Ghada Shalaby said.

The country expects to attract more than 1 million Russian tourists during the rest of 2021 as direct flights between the two countries are set to resume, she added.

Russian agency Interfax reported on Tuesday that an announcement on the resumption of charter flights to Egypt was expected "soon".

Direct flights to popular Egyptian resorts were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people. (Reporting by Mohamed Sayed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aHong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on May 26 - Bloomberg News
RE
05:19aGermany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience
RE
05:03aEgypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6 bln-$7 bln in 2021 - deputy minister
RE
04:57aHong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on May 26 - Bloomberg News
RE
04:54aHong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble To Start On May 26 - Bloomberg News
RE
04:44aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Qingdao initiative launched to promote early implementation of RCEP deal
PU
04:36aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB  : China, Vietnam hold sixth border defense friendship exchange
PU
04:16aWORLD BANK  : Iraq - High Frequency Phone Survey (IHFPS) to Monitor Impacts of COVID-19
PU
04:13aEgypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6-$7 billion in 2021 - deputy tourism minister
RE
04:13aEgypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6-$7 billion in 2021 - deputy tourism minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 26

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ