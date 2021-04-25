Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6 bln-$7 bln in 2021 - deputy minister

CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is aiming for tourism
revenues of $6 billion-$7 billion in 2021, the deputy tourism
minister told Reuters.
Tourism revenue, a key source of foreign currency for Egypt,
plunged by 70% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism
usually accounts for up to 15% of the country's gross domestic
product.
The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million
last year from 13.1 million in 2019.
Egypt expects to see around 60% of the number of visitors it
had in 2019 this year, Ghada Shalaby said.
The country expects to attract more than 1 million Russian
tourists during the rest of 2021 as direct flights between the
two countries are set to resume, she added.
Russian agency Interfax reported on Tuesday that an
announcement on the resumption of charter flights to Egypt was
expected "soon".
Direct flights to popular Egyptian resorts were suspended
after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October
2015, killing 224 people.
(Reporting by Mohamed Sayed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)