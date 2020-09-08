Log in
Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA

09/08/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Egypt Air will resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow as of Sept. 17, at the rate of three flights per week, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the company.

Travellers to Moscow must obtain a medical certificate with a negative PCR test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) from an accredited laboratory in Egypt, issued 72 hours at most before the date of arrival, MENA added. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Chris Reese)

