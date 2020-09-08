Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA

CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Egypt Air will resume direct
flights between Cairo and Moscow as of Sept. 17, at the rate of
three flights per week, state news agency MENA reported on
Tuesday, citing a statement by the company.
Travellers to Moscow must obtain a medical certificate with
a negative PCR test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) from an
accredited laboratory in Egypt, issued 72 hours at most before
the date of arrival, MENA added.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing
by Chris Reese)