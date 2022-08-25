Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt central bank increases cash withdrawal limits

08/25/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Egypt's Central Bank headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank on Thursday increased the maximum amount of cash customers are allowed to withdraw from their bank accounts and removed restrictions on how much they could deposit entirely.

Under a rule put in place in April 2020, the central bank restricted withdrawals to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,600), but now will allow withdrawals of up to 150,000 pounds, the bank's newly appointed governor Hassan Abdalla announced in a circular.

According to the 2020 rule, the limits were imposed as part of a plan to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. But bankers say the limits helped tamp down the black market in foreign currency by reducing the amount of available cash.

($1 = 19.2000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:46pFACTBOX-ADANI : Asia's richest man back in spotlight with media bid
RE
12:45pNew web-based poll predicts tighter Brazil presidential race
RE
12:30pWall St climbs as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole
RE
12:29pSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
12:15pCarlsberg's unit in Poland could stop production due to lack of CO2 supplies -spokeswoman
RE
12:11pSouth Africa's Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores
RE
12:08pEgypt central bank increases cash withdrawal limits
RE
12:08pChilean peso currency moves +1.67%, at 905.70/906.00 pesos per d…
RE
12:06pEx-mayor in court for 'discrediting Russian army'
RE
12:05pU.S. Senator Blackburn arrives in Taiwan - live TV footage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
3Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
4Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agi..

HOT NEWS