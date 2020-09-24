Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Egypt cuts interest rates by 50 bps as inflation subsides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank unexpectedly cut its main overnight interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, saying exceptionally low inflation gave it room to help boost the economy.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the lending rate to 9.75% and the deposit rate to 8.75%, it said in a statement.

Of 18 analysts polled by Reuters, 15 had expected the bank to keep rates steady, and three had expected it to reduce them by one percentage point.

"The reduction of policy rates in today's MPC meeting provides appropriate support to economic activity, while remaining consistent with achieving price stability over the medium-term," the MPC said.

Annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 3.4% in August, the second lowest level in almost 14 years, from 4.2% in July. Inflation had slid to 3.1% last October but rebounded in subsequent months.

Inflation remained well below the central bank's target range of 6% to 12%, the MPC statement said.

The MPC expected inflation to hover around the lower band of the 6-12% inflation band in the rest of 2020, due in part to adverse base effects from 2019.

Overnight interest rates are at their lowest since early 2016, before Egypt embarked on a three-year, IMF-backed economic reform programme. Egyptian one-year treasury bills carried an average yield of 13.6% at an auction on Thursday.

Egypt's economy grew by a preliminary 3.5% in the year that ended June 30, according to the MPC statement, well below the 5.6% the government had forecast before the coronavirus pandemic began hitting the economy in February. "The cut shows the central bank is not worried about capital flight in the short term and is comfortable with inflation, which is expected to stabilise at 5.5% towards the end of this year," said Arqaam Capital's Noaman Khalid, who had forecast a 100 basis point reduction.

Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasury bills rebounded in July to 172.0 billion Egyptian pounds ($10.9 billion) from 122.44 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Thursday.

In March, foreign investors sold more than half of their Egyptian pound treasury bill holdings as the coronavirus pandemic led them to pull money out of emerging markets.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:46pEgypt cuts interest rates by 50 bps as inflation subsides
RE
03:22pU.s.-based taxable bond funds attract $1.1 billion, 24th straight weekly inflow-lipper
RE
12:56pFashion label Chanel issues bond linked to climate targets
RE
12:02pInterest rates are the lowest they have been in 100 years, this helps canada govt do what is needed to support people hit by coronavirus - finance minister
RE
11:07aMorocco sells 1 bln euro in dual-tranche bonds - document
RE
08:50aRBI rejects all bids at first open market bond buy this year
RE
05:07aVolvo Cars readies first green bond to support electric car strategy
RE
04:12aNorway holds rates at zero, hike still two years away
RE
09/23Fed policymakers vow to keep interest rates near zero, call for more fiscal help
RE
09/23CANADIAN PM : We can afford extra spending to tackle pandemic because interest rates are low
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group