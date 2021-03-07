Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt gets $440 million World Bank loan to support rail network

03/07/2021 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a $440 million loan to modernise signalling and upgrade track on 763 km of Egypt's 5,000 km rail network, the bank said in a statement.

Egyptian National Railways (ENR) will put $241 million into the project on the Cairo-Giza-Beni Suef section of the network, bringing the total cost to $681 million, the World Bank said.

Obstacles faced by ENR showed there was "margin for improving its performance, namely in the realms of operations, cost recovery, maintenance, and customer service", it said.

Egypt has focused heavily on investment in transport and urban development infrastructure, seeking development finance to help fund the projects.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aMonthly report on programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the coronavirus crisis
PU
07:25aBANK OF ISRAEL  : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, February 2021
PU
06:54aSwiss voters appear set to narrowly back Indonesia trade - TV
RE
06:32aSwiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projection
RE
06:31aSwiss voters set to back ban on facial coverings -TV
RE
06:27aEgypt gets $440 million World Bank loan to support rail network
RE
06:01aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The National Oil Corporation participates in the 14th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting
PU
05:59aAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its Ninth Meeting
PU
05:28aIsraeli watchdog directs banks to defer dividends until fourth quarter
RE
05:25aBitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.94
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
3NETFLIX, INC. : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balancing Act
4China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'A SIDE OF SHARES': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ