Egypt in talks with India on wheat export ban exemption

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Indian
officials about getting an exemption from India's decision to
ban wheat exports, Egypt's plant quarantine head Ahmed El Attar
told Reuters.
"There are talks between India and Egypt on the highest
levels to be part of the exemptions of this decision," El Attar
told Reuters, adding "there's constant communication with our
ambassador in New Delhi."
India banned wheat exports on Saturday days after saying it
was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heat
wave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high.
The government said it would still allow exports backed by
already issued letters of credit and to countries that request
supplies "to meet their food security needs".
In April, Egypt's agriculture ministry announced it had
approved India as a source of wheat supplies as the North
African country seeks to supplant purchases disrupted by
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt has been working to diversify its purchases, holding
talks with France, Argentina and the United States. El Attar
said earlier today that Egypt is also considering importing
wheat from Pakistan and Mexico.
Last week, a plant quarantine delegation headed by El Attar
travelled to India to inspect the first Indian wheat shipment
headed to Egypt. The shipment was purchased by Egypt’s private
sector.
According to El Attar, more than 45,000 tonnes out of 63,000
tonnes were already loaded on the ship before the export ban was
announced.
A statement by the agriculture ministry said the shipment
had passed the inspection process, with El Attar adding it had
the highest protein levels compared with any other origin.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by David Clarke and David
Holmes)