Egypt inflation seen jumping to 18.75% in November, post-devaluation

CAIRO, Dec 6 - Headline inflation in Egypt is
likely to have sped up in November, a Reuters poll showed on
Tuesday, after a currency devaluation in October and continued
restrictions on imports put renewed upward pressure on prices.
The median forecast of 14 analysts showed annual inflation
at 18.75% in November, up from 16.2% in October and the highest
since December 2017.
Jaap Meijer, head of research at Arqaam Capital, attributed
the faster price increases to "higher import bills".
The central bank imposed restrictions on imports in February
before the Ukrainian crisis and has been devaluing the currency
since March. On Oct. 27 it cut the Egyptian pound's price by
14.5% and since then has been letting it weaken gradually.
"The currency had moved 25% from a year before, and that
would add 2.5-5 percentage points in any country, and we're up
10 percentage points," said Charles Robertson, chief economist
at Renaissance Capital.
"So foreign exchange was probably responsible for a third
(of the price increases from) a year ago, oil maybe one-fifth
and global wheat prices at least one-tenth. Together two-thirds
of the rise would be easily attributable to the Egyptian pound,
oil and food to end-October 2022."
The analysts polled predicted that core inflation would jump
to 21.60% from 19% in October.
The higher inflation would put pressure on the central bank
to raise interest rates when it next meets on Dec. 22.
The state statistics agency CAPMAS will release inflation
data for November on Thursday.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr Polling by Anant Chandak in
Bangalore
Editing by Mark Potter)