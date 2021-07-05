Egypt informs Ethiopia of its categorical refusal of second GERD filling - statement

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s irrigation minister said
on Monday that he had received official notice from Ethiopia
that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant
hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for
a second year.
Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of
the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability,
Iirrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement.
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Aidan Lewis;
editing by Diane Craft)