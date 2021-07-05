Log in
Egypt informs Ethiopia of its categorical refusal of second GERD filling - statement

07/05/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s irrigation minister said on Monday that he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year.

Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability, Iirrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Diane Craft)


