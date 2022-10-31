Egypt interest rate hike step in right direction, IMF official says

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's move to raise interest
rates is a step in the right direction and a flexible exchange
rate will help protect its economy from shocks at a time of
tightening global financial conditions, an International
Monetary Fund official said.
Egyptian authorities pledged a "durably flexible" exchange
rate in conjunction with a staff-level agreement for a $3
billion IMF extended fund facility. The central bank also raised
interest rates by 200 basis points in an out-of-cycle meeting.
"The measures that the central bank took last week in hiking
interest rates. ..goes in the right direction. It's very
important to control inflation," the director of the IMF's
Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, told
Reuters.
"The move to a flexible exchange rate will help the Egyptian
economy to be protected from term-of-trade shocks as well as
external shocks, especially at a time when global financial
conditions have tightened and became more challenging," he said.
Egypt has been struggling to cope with the impact of the war
in Ukraine, which led to rapid outflows of portfolio
investments, a hike in the commodity import bill and a drop in
tourism revenues.
The IMF, in a statement on Thursday confirming a staff-level
agreement on a $3 billion, 46-month Extended Fund Facility, said
a flexible exchange rate regime should be "a cornerstone policy"
for rebuilding and safeguarding Egypt's external resilience.
It said the deal was expected to catalyst a large,
multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the
fiscal year ending June 2023, reflecting "broad international
and regional support for Egypt".
Asked if there were assurances on assistance from wealthy
Gulf states, Azour said: "Yes and some of the Gulf authorities
already issued statements in support of the programme". He said
the $5 billion for FY2022-23 would be in addition to the
extension of Gulf states' deposits in Egypt's central bank.
Any steps by Egypt that increase the level of predictability
and bring confidence back is welcomed and allows Egypt to cover
its financing needs, he said.
"We see that through these programmes there are enough
financing assurances in order to cover their (Egypt's) external
financing needs," he added.
