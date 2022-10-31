Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Egypt interest rate hike step in right direction, IMF official says

10/31/2022 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's move to raise interest rates is a step in the right direction and a flexible exchange rate will help protect its economy from shocks at a time of tightening global financial conditions, an International Monetary Fund official said.

Egyptian authorities pledged a "durably flexible" exchange rate in conjunction with a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion IMF extended fund facility. The central bank also raised interest rates by 200 basis points in an out-of-cycle meeting.

"The measures that the central bank took last week in hiking interest rates. ..goes in the right direction. It's very important to control inflation," the director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, told Reuters.

"The move to a flexible exchange rate will help the Egyptian economy to be protected from term-of-trade shocks as well as external shocks, especially at a time when global financial conditions have tightened and became more challenging," he said.

Egypt has been struggling to cope with the impact of the war in Ukraine, which led to rapid outflows of portfolio investments, a hike in the commodity import bill and a drop in tourism revenues.

The IMF, in a statement on Thursday confirming a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion, 46-month Extended Fund Facility, said a flexible exchange rate regime should be "a cornerstone policy" for rebuilding and safeguarding Egypt's external resilience.

It said the deal was expected to catalyst a large, multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2023, reflecting "broad international and regional support for Egypt".

Asked if there were assurances on assistance from wealthy Gulf states, Azour said: "Yes and some of the Gulf authorities already issued statements in support of the programme". He said the $5 billion for FY2022-23 would be in addition to the extension of Gulf states' deposits in Egypt's central bank.

Any steps by Egypt that increase the level of predictability and bring confidence back is welcomed and allows Egypt to cover its financing needs, he said.

"We see that through these programmes there are enough financing assurances in order to cover their (Egypt's) external financing needs," he added. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:48aCredit suisse group ag - abn amro in cooperation with oddo bhf s…
RE
01:48aCredit suisse group ag - credit suisse ag is acting as global co…
RE
01:48aCredit suisse group ag - gross proceeds of both capital increase…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - shareholders of credit suisse group ag…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - credit suisse group ag expects to issue…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - following share placement capital incre…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - 307,591,623 new shares are expected to…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - credit suisse group ag announces refere…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - expected gross proceeds to credit suiss…
RE
01:47aCredit suisse group ag - the qualified investors have committed,…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory, services activity skids on relentless COVID curbs
2Asia stocks creep higher on hopes Fed will tone down hikes
3Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zheng..
4MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience but global headwinds loom ..
5Marketmind: Not even half-time

HOT NEWS