Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF on terms of its programme -finance minister
10/16/2022 | 04:49am EDT
(Reuters) - Egypt has finalised a staff-level agreement with the international monetary fund (IMF) on the components of its programme, and will issue an announcement 'very soon', the country's finance minister said in a statement on Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalise work to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral lender said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Louise Heavens)