Egypt opens Rafah crossing early for Palestinian travellers - sources

CAIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Egypt has opened the Rafah border
crossing a day earlier than planned to allow the passage of
students, people needing medical treatment and other
humanitarian cases, two sources at the border told Reuters on
Sunday.
The border had been closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday and
was due to reopen on Monday.
Israeli air strikes killed 33 Palestinians, including 13
children, in Gaza on Sunday, Gaza health officials said. The
attacks brought the death toll in Gaza to 181, including 52
children, they said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two
children.
Egypt has so far sent 16 ambulances into Gaza to pick up
casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian
hospitals, a medical source said.
The source said a bus with 95 people on board had arrived
from Gaza on Sunday morning.
