Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt plans to issue first sovereign sukuk before end of fiscal year - statement

04/02/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue its first sovereign sukuk before the end of the current fiscal year ending in June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said in a statement on Saturday.

Maait also said that Egypt plans to tap the Japanese market by offering new issues in the future.

Last month, Egypt issued 60 billion yen ($489.84 million) in five-year samurai bonds on the Japanese market.

($1 = 122.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aRed Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
05:36aChina aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
RE
05:30aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:28aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:25aPope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
RE
05:08aUkraine's gold and forex reserves stand at $29 billion, says official
RE
05:08aUK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
RE
04:54aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:52aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:48aEgypt plans to issue first sovereign sukuk before end of fiscal year - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
3UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

HOT NEWS