Egypt plans to issue first sovereign sukuk before end of fiscal year - statement

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue its first
sovereign sukuk before the end of the current fiscal year ending
in June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said in a statement on
Saturday.
Maait also said that Egypt plans to tap the Japanese market
by offering new issues in the future.
Last month, Egypt issued 60 billion yen ($489.84 million) in
five-year samurai bonds on the Japanese market.
($1 = 122.4900 yen)
