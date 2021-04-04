Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources

04/04/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man smokes a Cleopatra cigarette at a cafe in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's has postponed a tender for a licence to manufacture conventional and electronic cigarettes, two sources in companies selling tobacco there said.

An auction for the licence, which would have ended a decades-old monopoly by the state-controlled Eastern Company, was due to be held on Tuesday.

"What we understand ... is that the postponement is for an indefinite period ... Certainly, the conditions for the auction will be changed if it is held again," one of the sources told Reuters.

Egypt's Industrial Development Authority informed companies about the postponement a day before the deadline to lodge bids, the sources said, adding that some had asked authorities to halt the bidding round.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aWall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
03:59aEgypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources
RE
03:10aPCBS : The Industrial Production Index, February, 02/2021
PU
03:07aFloods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
02:45aFloods, landslides, kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
02:24aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Erroneous News Report on Debt Service Payments on account of Sri Lanka Development Bonds and Foreign Currency Loans from Domestic Banks
PU
01:36aPREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS FOR DESIGNING, PRINTING, SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF NEPALESE BANKNOTES. IFP NO : Nrb/banknote/pq/02/077/78
PU
12:48aChina graft watchdog probes Norinco Group ex-chairman Yin Jiaxu
RE
04/03Indonesian divers hunt 17 missing after fishing boat, bulk carrier collide
RE
04/03CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Supports Green and Sustainable Finance in PH
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
3Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft
4WORKHORSE GROUP INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Invest..
5China graft watchdog probes Norinco Group ex-chairman Yin Jiaxu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ