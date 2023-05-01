CAIRO, May 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has prequalified 17 consortia for the tendering process for the development of a number of sea water desalination plants, according to a statement released by Sovereign Fund of Egypt on Monday.

The desalination plants will be powered by renewable energy sources in various locations across Egypt under the first phase of the country's water desalination program, the statement added.

Egypt has been pushing to diversify its sources of fresh water for a fast-growing population as it faces competition for Nile river water from the giant hydropower dam that Ethiopia is building upstream.

The program involves launching projects with a total capacity of 8.85 million cubic meters a day by 2050, of which a 3.35 million cubic meter first phase is planned by 2025.

The foreign and local investors will develop, construct and operate the plants and transfer technology to manufacture components locally.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation will help structure and implement the first batch of desalination projects in partnership with the private sector, the Sovereign Fund said.

The prequalified consortia will be classified into four categories based on previous experience in desalination projects, the statement said.