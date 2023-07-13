The statement mentioned the two leaders will do all the necessary efforts to finalize the agreement in four months.
(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
DUBAI (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday agreed on initiating urgent negotiations to finalize an agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the rules of its operations, a joint statement said.
