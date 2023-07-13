Egypt president, Ethiopia PM aiming to finalize dam agreement within four months

Today at 09:01 am Share

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday agreed on initiating urgent negotiations to finalize an agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the rules of its operations, a joint statement said.

The statement mentioned the two leaders will do all the necessary efforts to finalize the agreement in four months. (Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)