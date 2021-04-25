Egypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget

CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Egypt expects its debt financing needs to rise by 7.1% to 1.068 trillion Egyptian pounds ($68.1 bln) in the financial year that runs July 2021-June 2022, according to a copy of the draft budget seen by Reuters.

The government is projecting sales of international treasuries worth 66 billion pounds in 2021/22, from 72 billion pounds in current financial year, according to the budget, which still needs approval from parliament.

