Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget

04/25/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Egypt expects its debt financing needs to rise by 7.1% to 1.068 trillion Egyptian pounds ($68.1 bln) in the financial year that runs July 2021-June 2022, according to a copy of the draft budget seen by Reuters.

The government is projecting sales of international treasuries worth 66 billion pounds in 2021/22, from 72 billion pounds in current financial year, according to the budget, which still needs approval from parliament.

(Reporting by Nashat Hamdy Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Nadine Awadalla)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:04aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
07:00aIf Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
RE
06:46aPutin and Biden may meet in June - RIA cites Kremlin aide
RE
06:46aRussia's putin and u.s.' biden may meet in june - ria cites kremlin aide
RE
06:20aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
06:20aEgypt aims to increase tax revenues by 1.9% to 983 bln egp ($62.9 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects provision of 8.6 mln tonnes of wheat, of which 5.1 mln tonnes will be imported, in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects fuel subsidy bill to drop 35% to 18.4 billion egp ($1.2) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:19aEgypt aims to sell international treasuries worth 66 bln egp ($4.2 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget from 72 bln egp in current financial year - document
RE
06:19aEgypt targets average interest rate of 13.2% on government treasuries in draft 2021/22 budget from 14% in current financial year - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 26

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ