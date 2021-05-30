Egypt raises price of subsidised vegetable oil as commodity markets surge

CAIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Egypt has raised the price of
subsidised vegetable oils by 23.5% to 21 Egyptian pounds ($1.34)
per one litre bottle effective June 1 following a jump in raw
material costs globally, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said that global markets for raw oilseeds had
recently seen a "notable increase" and that a committee would be
formed to review prices every three months.
Egypt, which imports 95% of its vegetable oil needs through
state buyer GASC, offers buyers a blend of soybean and sunflower
oil covered by its extensive subsidy programme, which also
includes staples such as bread and rice.
"Prices should soften a bit later on this year. Not much of
a downside though and that’s why they decided to go ahead and
raise prices instead of waiting for the sharp decrease that
never came," one trade source said.
A one-litre bottle of blended soybean and sunflower oil
available to Egyptians who qualify for subsidies previously cost
17 pounds per bottle. The ministry also said there would be a
new 800 ml bottle available for 17 pounds.
The new prices would allow the government to break even if
not make a marginal profit, traders said. One trader said the
pricing change could make private sector products more
competitive.
"Bottles of pure sunflower oil or soybean oil are sold at
regular supermarkets for not much higher than 21 pounds, which
means consumers can opt to by them unsubsidised and use their
credit to purchase other goods," an Egyptian trader said.
More than 60 million of Egypt's 100 million population
qualify for the food subsidy programme and the government has
allocated 87.8 billion pounds for commodities subsidies in the
financial year beginning July 1.
Egypt's strategic supplies of vegetable oils were sufficient
to last five months, the supply ministry said. At its last
tender for vegetable oils, GASC bought 10,000 tonnes of
sunflower oil.
($1 = 15.6300 Egyptian pounds)
