CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the
General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has sold around
300,000 tonnes of wheat via the new Egyptian Mercantile Exchange
since its November launch, the exchange head Ibrahim Ashmawy
said on Monday.
The wheat was mostly of Russian origin with some German
wheat also sold, Ashmawy told Reuters.
GASC said last November it will be able to make
international wheat purchases through the newly launched
exchange, which is also aimed at eliminating local price
distortions.
