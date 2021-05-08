Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil for arrival July 11-31

05/08/2021 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Saturday said it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.

GASC said it wanted at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. The deadline for the offers is May 11.

The buyer said that traders should submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight and that it would choose between both offers.

GASC will also hold a domestic tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday, the supply ministry said, where it is seeking quantities of at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.

The arrival period for the local vegetable oils would be July 16-August 5.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 68.2 Delayed Quote.32.01%
WTI -0.07% 64.833 Delayed Quote.34.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aSINN FÉIN  : Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan
PU
07:46aChina to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Speaks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the Phone
PU
07:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the Phone
PU
07:00aEgypt's GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil for arrival July 11-31
RE
06:44aREMARKS BY STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON THE THEME "MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY : Upholding Multilateralism and the United Nations-centered International System"
PU
06:22aEU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal
RE
05:30aАнгеловска-Бежоска : Признанието од „Централ бенкинг“ е лично задоволство, но и за кол&
PU
04:54aTop U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
RE
04:27aSonangol said to sell Olombendo; ample supply weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Inspiring People of All Ages to Move Their Body

HOT NEWS