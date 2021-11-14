Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30
11/14/2021 | 03:05am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10 - 30.
GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight or with 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Tuesday, Nov. 16.
