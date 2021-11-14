Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30

11/14/2021 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10 - 30.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight or with 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Tuesday, Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14aChina regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs
RE
03:05aEgypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30
RE
02:55aAlgeria to introduce VAT tax on sugar to cut imports
RE
02:49aNigeria's Ibom Air nears order for at least 10 Airbus A220 jets - sources
RE
02:30aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Consumer Price Index During, October, 10/2021
PU
02:10aCASA1000 Community Support Project - Kyrgyz Republic - P163592
PU
02:10aGHANA : African Development Fund extends $40 million grant to establish The Development Bank Ghana
PU
01:25aJetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
RE
12:27aFire at Indonesia's Pertamina refinery complex extinguished
RE
11/13Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'
3Turboprop maker ATR to pick upgraded engines -sources
4China regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some firms planning H..
5Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : is Platinum Sponsor of 57th ISOCARP's Congr..

HOT NEWS