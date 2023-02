The tender seeks cargoes of 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000, 55,000, or 60,000 tons plus or minus 5% from the last crop for supply C&F, GASC said.

Shipment is sought for April 1-15 from all origins in GASC's booklet of terms and specifications.

The deadline for offers is Feb 22, GASC said.

The tender was issued within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank.

