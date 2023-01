GASC added that traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit and at sight; and it will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 31.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Saturday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery March 1-30. The deadline for offers is also Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely)