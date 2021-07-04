Egypt's January-June tourism revenues were $3.5-4 billion - deputy minister

The country's revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, down by 70% from $13.03 billion in 2019.

"We are expecting that numbers of tourists will increase by 45% to 60% during the next period compared with last year," Shalaby said.

The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95, she added.

Tourism revenue is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt and the industry usually accounts for up to 15% of the country's gross domestic product.

