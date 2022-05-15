Log in
Egypt's PM wants to boost private sector investments

05/15/2022 | 08:44am EDT
CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account for 65% of all investment in the country within three years, up from around 30% at present.

He also said in a press conference that the government aims to decrease total debt to 75% of gross domestic product in the next four years from 86% currently, and the budget deficit to 5% from 6.2%.

Madbouly said that the country aims to achieve a primary surplus of about 1.5% in the current fiscal year that ends in June 2022, which would rise to 2% of GDP over the next four years. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Yasmin Hussein and Moataz Mohammed Editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
