Egypt's PM wants to boost private sector investments

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa
Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account
for 65% of all investment in the country within three years, up
from around 30% at present.
He also said in a press conference that the government aims
to decrease total debt to 75% of gross domestic product in the
next four years from 86% currently, and the budget deficit to 5%
from 6.2%.
Madbouly said that the country aims to achieve a primary
surplus of about 1.5% in the current fiscal year that ends in
June 2022, which would rise to 2% of GDP over the next four
years.
