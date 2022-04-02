Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's Suez Canal Q1 revenue at $1.69 billion - statement

04/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shipping containers are seen on a ship, belonging to Ocean Network Express (ONE), moving through the Suez Canal in Suez

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal recorded revenue of $1.69 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from $1.4 billion in the same period a year prior, the canal authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohammed; writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aUkrainian president says retreating Russian troops are leaving mines
RE
11:34aLA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional
RE
11:29aSri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares state of emergency
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:36aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:35aUkraine's grain exports held up as railways struggle to cope - analyst
RE
10:35aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:25aEgypt's Suez Canal Q1 revenue at $1.69 billion - statement
RE
10:16aGetaway Britons facing Dover delays as ferry services disrupted
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
4Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
5Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast - ministry

HOT NEWS