Egypt's Suez Canal Q1 revenue at $1.69 billion - statement
04/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal recorded revenue of $1.69 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from $1.4 billion in the same period a year prior, the canal authority said in a statement on Saturday.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohammed; writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)