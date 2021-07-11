Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal
revenue rose to a record $5.84 billion in its 2020-21 financial
year (July-June), up from $5.72 bln in the previous year, the
Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday.
The Authority also said the canal's revenues in the first
six months of this year increased to about $3 billion compared
with $2.76 billion in the same period last year, despite the
grounding incident of container ship Ever Given in March.
The Ever Given blocked the canal for six days in March and
disrupted world trade. It was allowed to leave the canal earlier
this month after the Authority reached a settlement with its
owner and insurers.
A lawsuit filed by the Authority for compensation before an
Egyptian court was called off on Sunday after the settlement,
judicial sources said.
The number of ships that passed through the Suez Canal
increased in the first half of 2021 to 9,763 vessels compared
with 9,546 ships during the same period last year, the canal
authority said.
About 15% of world shipping traffic passes through the Suez
Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. It
is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt.
In the wake of the Ever Given's grounding, the canal
authority has accelerated a plan to widen and deepen the
southernmost section of the canal, where the grounding took
place, and to extend a second lane further north that was built
in a 2015 expansion.
(Reporting by Yousry Mohamed
Writing by Mahmoud Mourad.
Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)