Egypt's Suez Canal extends rebates for LNG, LPG carriers until end-2022

06/13/2022 | 05:00am EDT
CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal has extended rebates on canal tolls for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from July until the end of the year, the canal authority said in circulars published on its website.

LPG tankers operating between the American Gulf and ports west of India, on the Maldives islands and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 20% on the canal's normal tolls, according to a circular published on its website on Monday.

Those operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55%, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 75%.

LNG tankers operating between the American Gulf and the "Arabian Gulf", ports west of India and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 30% on the canal's normal tolls, a circular dated Sunday said.

Meanwhile, LNG tankers operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55%, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 70%, it added. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Mark Potter)


