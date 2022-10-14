Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Egypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services -state media

10/14/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone will offer new services to ships including fuelling and catering from the first quarter of 2023, state media quoted a Suez Canal official as saying on Friday.

The new services will be offered at Port Said and Suez in the northern and southern regions of the canal respectively, the official was quoted as saying, while as many as 20 to 25 services will be available for ships transiting Sokhna Port, including medical evacuation and marine supplies. (Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:11pCitigroup says it's in dialogue with regulators on consent order
RE
02:06pEgypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services -state media
RE
02:05pIndia cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
RE
02:05pGlobal markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs
RE
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
02:02pBMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times
RE
01:55pUkraine's Marchenko to chair IMF, World Bank governing boards in 2023
RE
01:54pSome EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
RE
01:52pHundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
2Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
3Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS