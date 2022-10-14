Egypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services -state media

CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Economic
Zone will offer new services to ships including fuelling and
catering from the first quarter of 2023, state media quoted a
Suez Canal official as saying on Friday.
The new services will be offered at Port Said and Suez in
the northern and southern regions of the canal respectively, the
official was quoted as saying, while as many as 20 to 25
services will be available for ships transiting Sokhna Port,
including medical evacuation and marine supplies.
(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Louise Heavens,
Kirsten Donovan)