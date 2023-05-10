Egypt's annual core inflation eases to 38.6% in April -central bank

Today at 10:15 am Share

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt's annual core inflation eased to 38.6% in April from 39.5% in March, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Month on month, it dropped to 1.7% in April from 2.5% in March, the data showed. (Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Nadine Awadallah, Alaa Swilam; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly)