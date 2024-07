July 10, 2024 at 01:48 am EDT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to 27.1% in June from 27.4% in May, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Wednesday.

Last month, CAPMAS' data for May showed the country's annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to 28.1%.

