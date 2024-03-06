CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt central bank governor said on Wednesday that the bank is leaving the exchange rate to be determined by the market mechanisms but has the ability to intervene based on the market's rules as "the central banks in any country have the right to intervene if there are illogical movements."

"The central bank is no longer targeting a certain exchange rate, only targeting a certain inflation rate," Hassan Abdalla added in a presser. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir, Nayera Abdallah and Enas Alashray;)