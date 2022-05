The bank's momentary policy committee increased the overnight lending rate to 12.25% from 10.25% during its meeting on Thursday, the statement said.

The committee also hiked the overnight deposit rate to 11.25% from 9.25%.

The bank also increased its discount and credit rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%, the statement said.

