Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 300 bps

12/22/2022 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank hiked overnight interest rates by a greater-than-expected 300 basis points on Thursday, warning that inflationary pressures were building.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the deposit rate to 16.25% and its lending rate to 17.25%, it said in a statement.

"The MPC judges that demand side pressures have recently increased," it said, citing activity greater than the economy's capacity, higher inflation numbers and faster growth of money supply.

A poll of 12 analysts had forecast the bank would raise rates by a median 200 bps.

The central bank most recently raised rates by 200 bps at a surprise meeting on Oct. 27, the same day it devalued its currency by 14.5% and announced it had signed a $3 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund.

Since then, Egypt has come under renewed pressure to raise interest rates and

weaken its currency

after the gap between the official price of the currency and the black market continued to widen.

Egypt's annual urban

consumer inflation

quickened to a five-year high of 18.7% in November from 16.2% in October. Core inflation to accelerated 21.5% from 19.0% in October.

The central bank has an inflation target of between 5% and 9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement said. (Reporting by Enas Alashray, Yomna Ehab and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:21pRoos says proposing bail package for bankman-fried including $2…
RE
01:21pU.s. natgas drilling rig count up 1 to 155 in week to dec 22 - b…
RE
01:20pRoos says government bail proposal for bankman-fried would be '…
RE
01:19pRoos says the government is proposing a highly restrictive bail…
RE
01:19pRoos says bankman-fried consented to voluntary return to the un…
RE
01:18pU.s. oil drilling rig count up 2 to 622 in week to dec 22 -baker…
RE
01:18pRoos says evidence at bankman-fried's trial would include testim…
RE
01:17pU.s. prosecutor roos says mr. bankman-fried carried out a 'fraud…
RE
01:16pU.s. oil/natgas rig count up 3 to 779 in week to dec 22 - baker…
RE
01:14pBrazil's incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS