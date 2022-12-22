Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 300 bps

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank hiked
overnight interest rates by a greater-than-expected 300 basis
points on Thursday, warning that inflationary pressures were
building.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the
deposit rate to 16.25% and its lending rate to 17.25%, it said
in a statement.
"The MPC judges that demand side pressures have recently
increased," it said, citing activity greater than the economy's
capacity, higher inflation numbers and faster growth of money
supply.
A poll of 12 analysts had forecast the bank would raise
rates by a median 200 bps.
The central bank most recently raised rates by 200 bps
at a surprise meeting on Oct. 27, the same day it devalued its
currency by 14.5% and announced it had signed a $3 billion
financial support package with the International Monetary Fund.
Since then, Egypt has come under renewed pressure to
raise interest rates and
weaken its currency
after the gap between the official price of the currency
and the black market continued to widen.
Egypt's annual urban
consumer inflation
quickened to a five-year high of 18.7% in November from
16.2% in October. Core inflation to accelerated 21.5% from 19.0%
in October.
The central bank has an inflation target of between 5%
and 9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement said.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray, Yomna Ehab and Nadine Awadalla;
Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Aidan Lewis)