Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's core inflation increases to 4.8% yr/yr in Sept -central bank

10/10/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation increased to 4.8% year on year in September from 4.5% in August, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aEgyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
RE
07:23aBP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News
RE
07:09aEgypt's core inflation increases to 4.8% yr/yr in Sept -central bank
RE
06:36aUK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
RE
06:32aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Power Minister reviews coal stock position in thermal power plants
PU
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Experts from ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions and Member States meet at ACCRA as part of the programming of the new European Union (EU) cooperation instrument
PU
06:20aS.Korea's Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal
RE
05:58aUK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says
RE
05:02aPresident of Pakistan launches Roshan Apna Ghar in UAE (09-10-2021)
PU
05:02aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflatio..
4Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory
5El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..

HOT NEWS