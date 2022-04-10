Log in
Egypt's core inflation jumps to 10.1% yr/yr in March from 7.2% in Feb - central bank

04/10/2022 | 09:19am EDT
(Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation increased to 10.1% year on year in March from 7.2% in February, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.

(Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
09:52aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
