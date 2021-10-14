Egypt's current account deficit widens to $18.4 bln in 2020-21

CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $18.4 billion in the financial year 2020-21 from $11.2 billion in the previous year as tourism revenues plunged, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.

Tourism revenues dropped by 50.7% to $4.9 billion over the financial year as the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced international travel, down from $9.9 billion in 2019-20, the central bank said as it released it latest balance of payments data.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment fell to $5.2 billion in 2020-21, from $7.5 billion.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad increased 13.2% to $31.4 billion.

