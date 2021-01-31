Egypt's current account deficit widens to $2.8 billion in July-Sept

This "is an expected temporary increase in the (current account) deficit due to travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic," the central bank said in a statement.

Revenues from tourism plunged to $801 million in July-September from $4.2 billion a year earlier, the central bank said, even after Egypt gradually reopened to international flights in June after stopping most of them in mid-March.

Overall revenues from tourism plunged almost 70% in 2020, the tourism ministry said earlier this month.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 31% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, after net investment in the oil and gas sector shrank to a minus $75.3 million from a positive $744.2 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose 19.6% to $8.0 billion during the quarter.

The overall balance of payments registered a deficit of $69.2 million compared with a surplus of $227 million in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.

Egypt's financial year runs from July-June.

