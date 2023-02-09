Advanced search
Egypt's headline inflation increased to 25.8% in January - CAPMAS
02/09/2023 | 01:47am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 25.8% year-on-year in January from 21.3% in December, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
© Reuters 2023
