Egypt's headline inflation increased to 25.8% in January - CAPMAS

02/09/2023 | 01:47am EST
Discount markets pop-up across Egypt amid financial struggle

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 25.8% year-on-year in January from 21.3% in December, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
