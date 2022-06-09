Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 13.5% in May

* https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EGCPY=ECI
CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer
inflation accelerated to a slower-than-expected 13.5%
year-on-year in May, data from the state statistics agency
CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
The inflation figure, up from 13.1% in April, fell short of
a median forecast of 14.2% in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts.
The increased inflation could impact the central bank's
monetary policy committee when it meets on June 23. Citing
rising inflation, the committee raised its interest rates by 200
basis points at its last meeting on May 19.
At the time, the committee said it would temporarily
tolerate an inflation rate that was higher than its target of
between 5% and 9% in the expectation that price increases would
slow after the fourth quarter.
Monthly inflation, at 1.1%, "was impacted by food items such
as bread and cereals, oils and fats and seafood, offsetting the
sharp drop in vegetable prices and the favorable base year
impact," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Research.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla
Editing by Gareth Jones and Frank Jack Daniel)