Egypt's inflation rises to four-year high in September

Inflation increased to 15% year-on-year from 14.6% year-on-year in August, according to CAPMAS data. This was the highest since November 2018, when it hit 15.7%.

The inflation rate for all of Egypt was at 15.3% in September, the same as August, the data showed.

Egypt's central bank, whose Monetary Policy Committee meets next on Nov. 3, targets a rate between 5% and 9%, but in June said it expected inflation to exceed the target in the fourth quarter before subsequently declining.

