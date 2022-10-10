Advanced search
Egypt's inflation rises to four-year high in September

10/10/2022 | 06:50am EDT
A woman holding her baby shops at a vegetable market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 15% in September, its highest in four years, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

Inflation increased to 15% year-on-year from 14.6% year-on-year in August, according to CAPMAS data. This was the highest since November 2018, when it hit 15.7%.

The inflation rate for all of Egypt was at 15.3% in September, the same as August, the data showed.

Egypt's central bank, whose Monetary Policy Committee meets next on Nov. 3, targets a rate between 5% and 9%, but in June said it expected inflation to exceed the target in the fourth quarter before subsequently declining.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra, Patrick Werr and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
