Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's net foreign assets resume decline in August

10/02/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen in downtown Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by 18.06 billion Egyptian pounds ($925 million) in August, resuming a near year-long decline that had paused the month before, central bank data showed.

The central bank has been relying on NFAs, which represent banking system assets owed by non-residents minus liabilities, to help support the currency. They include foreign assets held by the central bank.

NFAs fell to a negative 385.9 billion pounds at the end of August from a negative 367.8 billion pounds a month earlier. In July they rose by 2.27 billion pounds after nine months of decline.

In September 2021, before the decline began, NFAs stood at a positive 248 billion pounds. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February sparked further investor unease, unleashing an even bigger flood of outflows.

Changes in the amount of NFAs represent net transactions of the banking system with the foreign sector, including those of the central bank, according to the bank.

($1 = 19.4900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pTensions high as Brazilians on other side of Atlantic cast ballots
RE
12:14pItaly's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
RE
12:14pItaly's eni says supply to italy has not been confirmed because…
RE
12:12pEni says on gme platform that request for gas supply to italy fr…
RE
12:01pBlinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment
RE
11:24aJunta set to stay in power after Chad delays elections by two years
RE
11:14aJunta set to stay in power after Chad delays elections by two years
RE
10:44aItaly to get through winter with current gas levels -energy minister
RE
10:41aEgypt's net foreign assets resume decline in August
RE
10:35aU.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
2Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
3Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS
4China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
5Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain 'complicated' until end 2..

HOT NEWS